DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $544.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DexCom from $538.00 to $486.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on DexCom from $565.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on DexCom from $535.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.75, for a total value of $387,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,207,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,425. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $311.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.64, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.08. DexCom has a 52 week low of $267.57 and a 52 week high of $659.45.

DexCom’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

