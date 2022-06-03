Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DIN. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

NYSE:DIN traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $75.16. 139,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,804. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $98.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.89.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after purchasing an additional 246,837 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 611.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 193,840 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after buying an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,548,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

