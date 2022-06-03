Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DIN. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.
NYSE:DIN traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $75.16. 139,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,804. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $98.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.89.
In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after purchasing an additional 246,837 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 611.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 193,840 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after buying an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,548,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
