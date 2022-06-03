DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DocGo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that DocGo will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DocGo.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million.
DCGO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,171. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. DocGo has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.86.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $599,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,910,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.
About DocGo (Get Rating)
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocGo (DCGO)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocGo (DCGO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.