DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DocGo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DocGo will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DocGo.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocGo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.41.

DCGO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,171. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. DocGo has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $599,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,910,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

