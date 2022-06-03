Dollar General (DG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dollar General (NYSE: DG):

5/27/2022 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $178.00 to $227.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/26/2022 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $240.00.

5/25/2022 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $234.00.

5/24/2022 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $265.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Dollar General had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital.

5/20/2022 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $230.00.

5/19/2022 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $215.00 to $178.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of DG stock traded up $4.08 on Friday, reaching $228.80. The stock had a trading volume of 46,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Get Dollar General Co alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.