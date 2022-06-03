Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOMA shares. Compass Point started coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Doma stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Doma has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doma by 17.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

