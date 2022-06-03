Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Sells $382,248.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE DCI traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $53.07. 17,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,850. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,569,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 690.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 623,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 727.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 641,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,043,000 after purchasing an additional 564,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

