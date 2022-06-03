Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Donaldson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $7,130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 38,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

