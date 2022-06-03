DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $82.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

Shares of DASH opened at $68.85 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average of $115.91.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alfred Lin bought 183,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,926,233.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,548 shares of company stock valued at $36,818,066. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

