Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.83.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $135.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Dover has a one year low of $127.04 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

