Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Duckhorn Portfolio updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.59-$0.62 EPS.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NAPA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $229,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,175 shares of company stock worth $965,569. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

