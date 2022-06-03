Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Robert W. Baird

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duluth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. Duluth has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duluth will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Duluth by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

