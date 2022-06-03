Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Duluth updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.93-$1.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $366.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. Duluth has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 360.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth $66,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth $171,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duluth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duluth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

