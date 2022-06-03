Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.76 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 87.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 369,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $12.09. 2,483,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.41. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.