e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $1,113,395.76 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $339,069.30.

On Friday, April 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 728,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 1.90.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELF. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,128 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 410,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

