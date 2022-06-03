Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass Sells 2,856 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EXP traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $133.69. 267,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,630. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

