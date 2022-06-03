Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE ETJ opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETJ. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 124,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 91.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

