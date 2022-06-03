Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Shares of EXD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,827. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.
