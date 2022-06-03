Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSEARCA:EXD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,827. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

