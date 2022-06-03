Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

EXG opened at $8.66 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

