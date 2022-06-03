Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
EXG opened at $8.66 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.