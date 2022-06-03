Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.86 and its 200 day moving average is $192.12. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $154.31 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $153,507,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

