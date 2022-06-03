eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Locust Walk Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

EFTR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,488. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 22,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $41,596.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 58,462 shares of company stock worth $110,221 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $337,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

