Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells $430,435.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $430,435.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $369,613.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00.

EA traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.67.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.