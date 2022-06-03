Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) CAO Sells $313,440.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $8.65 on Thursday, reaching $302.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,692,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $198.61 and a one year high of $324.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.94 and its 200 day moving average is $270.58.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

