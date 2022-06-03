Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) CAO Sells $313,440.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of LLY stock traded down $8.65 on Thursday, reaching $302.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,692,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $198.61 and a one year high of $324.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.94 and its 200 day moving average is $270.58.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
