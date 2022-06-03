ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.20) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.60 ($21.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
