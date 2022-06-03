Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $860.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.68. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.62.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The company had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,719. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after buying an additional 135,875 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

