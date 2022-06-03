Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 34.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

NYSE EDR opened at 23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,352.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total transaction of 142,774.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,058,922.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total transaction of 7,690,824.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately 34,703,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Endeavor Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,490,000 after buying an additional 1,122,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,012,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $15,453,000. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.