Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENFN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $13,118,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,474,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $3,117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $5,235,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

ENFN stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enfusion will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

