Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enjoy Technology Inc. is a technology-powered platform reinventing Commerce at Home to store directly to the customer. Enjoy Technology Inc., formerly known as Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., is headquarted in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Enjoy Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of ENJY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 1,649,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,278. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. Enjoy Technology has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enjoy Technology will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENJY. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth $31,827,000. Oak Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $24,322,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $15,012,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $11,050,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enjoy Technology by 385.8% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,497 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

