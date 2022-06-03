Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Sells $4,947,250.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,999. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.00 and a 200-day moving average of $177.56. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,157,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

