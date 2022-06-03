Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enviva in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Enviva alerts:

In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.96 per share, with a total value of $828,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,404.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $36,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,303.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Enviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

NYSE EVA traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $79.53. 388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,184. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.57. Enviva has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $91.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

Enviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.