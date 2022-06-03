EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for EnWave in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.10 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Shares of ENW opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$75.06 million and a P/E ratio of -24.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EnWave has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.20.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

