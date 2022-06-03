Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENZ traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.42. 31,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $117.88 million, a PE ratio of 242.24 and a beta of 0.81. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enzo Biochem (Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.