Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) PT Lowered to $6.00

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EPZM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $76.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 614.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 3.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 359,464 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after buying an additional 1,641,296 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

