ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. ePlus has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.24.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $451.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.60 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ePlus will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 161.9% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

