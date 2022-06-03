Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Equities researchers at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eqonex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ EQOS opened at $1.11 on Friday. Eqonex has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Eqonex by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 59,045 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eqonex by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eqonex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eqonex by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eqonex by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64,926 shares during the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eqonex

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It builds products, delivers services, and develops solutions that utilize distributed ledger and other technologies to enhance the efficiency of financial markets and the current cryptocurrency industry. The company operates EQONEX cryptocurrency exchange, an exchange for the trading of virtual currencies; and an over-the-counter trading platform, as well as digital assets trading tool.

