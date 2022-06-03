Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Equities researchers at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eqonex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ EQOS opened at $1.11 on Friday. Eqonex has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.
Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It builds products, delivers services, and develops solutions that utilize distributed ledger and other technologies to enhance the efficiency of financial markets and the current cryptocurrency industry. The company operates EQONEX cryptocurrency exchange, an exchange for the trading of virtual currencies; and an over-the-counter trading platform, as well as digital assets trading tool.
