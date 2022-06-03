EQT (NYSE:EQT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $48.87. 5,854,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,540,284. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. EQT has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $50.41.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EQT will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Yale University purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,875,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

