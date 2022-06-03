Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $15.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 150,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,291,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 234,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.