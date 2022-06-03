Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alithya Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

ALYA stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Alithya Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,814,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 212,612 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alithya Group by 425.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 447,188 shares during the period. 20.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.