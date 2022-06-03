Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.43 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,900.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2023 earnings at $68.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $32.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $128.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $157.78 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,460.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,774.63.

BKNG stock opened at $2,372.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,201.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,277.08. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.