Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.32. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLF. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.62.

TSE:SLF opened at C$62.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a quick ratio of 15,084.33. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$60.19 and a one year high of C$74.22. The company has a market cap of C$36.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$65.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.27.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

