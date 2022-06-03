Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 3rd (ANSLY, AON, BLRX, BMY, CNTA, CNX, ENTA, FGBI, GHL, HSTM)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, June 3rd:

Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

AON (NYSE:AON) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $250.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $320.00.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNX Resources will continue to gain from its focus on low-cost domestic assets and systematic investments to strengthen operations. Strong volumes from Marcellus and Utica shales will continue to boost production and enable it to achieve the target. Strong free cash flow generation capacity will enable CNX Resources to lower the outstanding debt level and increase the value of shareholders through share buyback. The company has enough liquidity to meet debt obligations. Shares of CNX Resources have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, dependence on third-party assets for processing and transportation, along with tough competition in domestic oil and natural gas markets are headwinds. Natural gas E&P operations involve a lot of risks, and could impact its operating results going forward.”

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $201.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “IDEX’s first-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.6% and 4.1% each. IDEX is poised to gain from a diversified business structure, solid product portfolio, strengthening end markets and buyouts in the quarters ahead. Its acquisition of KZvalve is expected to boost its position in the agricultural product market. For 2022, it anticipates organic sales growth of 6-8% from the year-ago reported figure. Earnings are expected to be $7.50-$7.63, implying a rise from $6.30 in 2021. However, supply-chain issues, cost inflation and pandemic-led problems might affect the company. High corporate expenses add to its woes. The impacts of unfavorable movements of foreign currencies are predicted to hurt sales in the second quarter and during 2022. In the past six months, its shares have underperformed the industry.”

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KBR’s first-quarter 2022 earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Earnings and revenues grew 29% and 17% year over year, respectively, given Government Solutions organic growth (up 21%), acquisitions and solid project execution. Its upbeat view for 2022 revenues, adjusted earnings per share, operating cash flow and adjusted operating cash flow is also encouraging. KBR’s determination to reduce emissions, product diversification, energy efficiency, and more sustainable technologies and solutions are encouraging. KBR’s solid backlog level (including award options) of $18.55 billion (as of Mar 31, 2022) highlights its underlying strength. Shares of KBR have outperformed the industry year to date. However, lower contribution from STS unit and uncertainty in the global market are concerning.”

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $285.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $350.00.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $145.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $163.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Skeena Resources Limited is a mining exploration company. It focused on developing precious metal properties principally in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. Skeena Resources Limited is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$80.00 price target on the stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Wedbush currently has $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Terumo Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sales of medical products and equipment. The products offered by the Company covers General Hospital Products, Cardiac & Vascular Products, Blood Transfusion Products and Consumer Healthcare Products. General hospital products offered by it include Disposable Medical Equipment, Medical Electronic Products, Diabetes Care Products, CAPD Systems and Pharmaceuticals; Cardiac & Vascular Products include Interventional Systems, Cardiovascular Systems and Artificial Vascular Grafts. Terumo’s Blood Transfusion products include blood bags, blood filter, filter in line, blood administration sets and apheresis, while consumer healthcare products include ear thermometer, electronic thermometer, basal body thermometer, electronic sphygmomanometer, urine test strip and leg compression stockings. Terumo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $170.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $190.00.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $134.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

