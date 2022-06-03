Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 3rd (ACU, ACY, ADRZY, AMPE, ARAV, ATRS, CCCS, CLSK, CO, CORZ)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, June 3rd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY). The firm issued an outperform rating and a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK). Chardan Capital issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE). Capital One Financial Co. issued an equal weight rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

National Bankshares, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL). National Bankshares, Inc. issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL). They issued a hold rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC). Capital One Financial Co. issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO). They issued a neutral rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK). They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA). Capital One Financial Co. issued an equal weight rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR). They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL). Capital One Financial Co. issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.