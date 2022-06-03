Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 3rd (ACU, ACY, ADRZY, AMPE, ARAV, ATRS, CCCS, CLSK, CO, CORZ)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, June 3rd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating and a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK). Chardan Capital issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE). Capital One Financial Co. issued an equal weight rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

National Bankshares, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL). National Bankshares, Inc. issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL). They issued a hold rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC). Capital One Financial Co. issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO). They issued a neutral rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK). They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA). Capital One Financial Co. issued an equal weight rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR). They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL). Capital One Financial Co. issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

