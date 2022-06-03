Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 3rd (AAPL, ABNB, AC, ACQ, AEE, AMSC, AND, ARWR, ASAN, BKNG)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $195.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $157.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $160.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$30.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$39.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price boosted by Argus from $95.00 to $102.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $23.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$53.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $63.00 to $43.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $40.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$9.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €102.00 ($109.68) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$32.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$168.00 to C$156.00.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $21.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $140.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $94.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$5.22.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $42.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $82.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $65.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $284.00 to $258.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $414.00 to $408.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $500.00 to $460.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $250.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $195.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $280.00 to $235.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $215.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $257.00 to $234.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $205.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $225.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $37.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $15.00 to $12.50. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $168.00 to $170.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $90.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $260.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $93.00 to $104.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $26.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $10.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €67.00 ($72.04) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $40.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $345.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $491.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $450.00 to $410.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $440.00 to $377.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $423.00 to $427.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $344.00 to $304.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $430.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $345.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $6.50 to $2.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $363.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $400.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $320.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $140.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $108.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $145.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price lowered by Wolfe Research from $135.00 to $128.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $130.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $150.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $260.00 to $165.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $125.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $130.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $216.00 to $152.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $170.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $115.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $37.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $105.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $80.00 to $60.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $29.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $23.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $30.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $110.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $4.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $610.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $735.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $550.00 to $450.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $400.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $560.00 to $520.00.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $550.00 to $450.00.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €240.00 ($258.06) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $385.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$87.25 to C$90.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $790.00 to $700.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$2.25. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$2.00 to C$2.25.

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.25 to C$6.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

