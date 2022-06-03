Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 3rd (AAPL, ABNB, AC, ACQ, AEE, AMSC, AND, ARWR, ASAN, BKNG)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $195.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $157.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $160.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$30.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$39.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price boosted by Argus from $95.00 to $102.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $23.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$53.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $63.00 to $43.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $40.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$9.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €102.00 ($109.68) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$32.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$168.00 to C$156.00.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $21.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $140.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $94.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$5.22.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $42.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $82.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $65.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $284.00 to $258.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $414.00 to $408.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $500.00 to $460.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $250.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $195.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $280.00 to $235.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $215.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $257.00 to $234.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $205.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $225.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $37.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $15.00 to $12.50. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $168.00 to $170.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $90.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $260.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $93.00 to $104.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $26.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $10.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €67.00 ($72.04) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $40.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $345.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $491.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $450.00 to $410.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $440.00 to $377.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $423.00 to $427.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $344.00 to $304.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $430.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $345.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $6.50 to $2.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $363.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $400.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $320.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $140.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $108.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $145.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price lowered by Wolfe Research from $135.00 to $128.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $130.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $150.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $260.00 to $165.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $125.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $130.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $216.00 to $152.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $170.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $115.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $37.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $105.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $80.00 to $60.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $29.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $23.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $30.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $110.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $4.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $610.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $735.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $550.00 to $450.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $400.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $560.00 to $520.00.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $550.00 to $450.00.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €240.00 ($258.06) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $385.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$87.25 to C$90.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $790.00 to $700.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$2.25. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$2.00 to C$2.25.

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.25 to C$6.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

