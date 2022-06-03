ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) and ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Expro Group alerts:

79.7% of Expro Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Expro Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of ERHC Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Expro Group and ERHC Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $825.76 million 1.82 -$131.89 million ($1.70) -8.05 ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ERHC Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expro Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Expro Group and ERHC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 ERHC Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expro Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.61%. Given Expro Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Expro Group is more favorable than ERHC Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and ERHC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -16.28% -1.72% -1.26% ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Expro Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERHC Energy has a beta of -5.12, indicating that its stock price is 612% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About ERHC Energy (Get Rating)

ERHC Energy Inc. engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources in Africa. Its principal assets include the rights to working interests in exploration acreage in the Republic of Kenya; the Republic of Chad; the Joint Development Zone between the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe; the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the economic zone of Sao Tome. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.