Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of ESQ traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $38.57. 34,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,796. The stock has a market cap of $311.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $39.08.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

