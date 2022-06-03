Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE: EPRT):

5/25/2022 – Essential Properties Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

5/23/2022 – Essential Properties Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

5/20/2022 – Essential Properties Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

5/16/2022 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Essential Properties Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.08. 868,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,156,000 after acquiring an additional 870,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,611 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.