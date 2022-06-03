Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:ETON traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 48,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $76.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.43. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.59% and a negative net margin of 102.39%. The company had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,917 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

