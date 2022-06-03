Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.59% and a negative net margin of 102.39%. The company had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,917 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.
About Eton Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.