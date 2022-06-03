Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

EEFT stock opened at $120.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.85. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $96.30 and a one year high of $159.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

