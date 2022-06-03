Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) PT Lowered to $16.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of EB stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $12.33. 10,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,556. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.17%. The business had revenue of $55.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eventbrite by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 425,937 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Eventbrite by 225.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 32,957 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eventbrite by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

