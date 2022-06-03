Evercore ISI Raises Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $58.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 101.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Chewy stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,184,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,617. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 181.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $427,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,965,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $747,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

