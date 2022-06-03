Evercore ISI Raises Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $58.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 101.39% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.
Chewy stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,184,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,617. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $427,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,965,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $747,000.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.